Decker finishes seventh in D-II bowling

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — Van Wert senior Lorrie Decker ended her high school bowling career by placing seventh out of 102 bowlers at the 2021 girls Division II state bowling tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on Friday.

Decker rolled a 601 series (186-215-200) and in the process earned second team All-Ohio honors.

The performance capped off a steller four-year career for Decker. She qualified all four years for the state tournament and earned All-Ohio accolades during her freshmen and senior years. In addition, she was first team All-WBL all four years and was named Bowler of the Year this season after leading Van Wert to a league co-championship. Decker also earned All-District honors for four straight years.