Treece to play football for Wittenberg U.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

One of the most celebrated athletes in Van Wert High School history made his college official on Friday.

Three-sport athlete Owen Treece (football, basketball, baseball) signed a letter of intent to play football for Wittenberg University, a Division III school in Springfield. The Tigers boast one of the winningest programs in the small college ranks and the school is a perennial playoff qualifier.

Van Wert’s Owen Treece signs his letter of intent to play football for the Wittenberg University Tigers. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“I had some options to go to a lot of great schools but for Wittenberg I just liked the atmosphere around the campus,” Treece explained. “It’s a smaller school which is kind of what I was looking academically for class size and then coach-wise, I just had great conversations with all of the coaches. I was introduced to coach Florence, the quarterbacks coach and I had several conversations that made me feel good and made me confident going to Wittenberg.”

Treece led the Cougars to the 2020 Division IV state football championship and is the basketball team’s leading scorer this season. He’s also a standout baseball pitcher, which made deciding which sport to play at the collegiate level a tough one.

“I had some offers for all three sports, Division II and Division III, but football’s past success created even more love than the other two right now, so that’s why I choose football,” Treece said.

Treece added he’s glad the process is over and that he signed a letter of intent.

“It’s off my shoulders and I don’t have to stress about it and keep pressing about it further into the year,” he said.

Van Wert head football coach Keith Recker had nothing but praise for Treece, who played wide receiver during his freshman and sophomore seasons, then switched to quarterback for his final two seasons.

“He’s just such a great leader and some of the things he brings to the table with his leadership and his work ethic, he’s just a great example for our younger guys and really for everyone in the school, with the way he approaches academics and athletics,” Recker stated. “He’s going to do well wherever he’s at and I think Wittenberg is such an established program with coach (Joe) Fincham. I think he’s going to do a great job and continue to develop down there with their staff – I see great things for him.”

Treece is the son of Troy and Leah Purmort-Treece.