D-II district qualifiers!

Van Wert wrestlers Killian Sudduth (left) and Macein Bigham (right) are bound for the Division II district tournament at Norwalk High School. Sudduth finished fourth at 126 pounds and Bigham was the runner-up in the 160 pound weight class at the Defiance sectional, held Friday and Saturday. In addition, the Cougars had two sixth place finishers – Abram Collins (182) and Eli Kline (285). Photo courtesy of Breanne Sudduth