Knights, Lancers move on to district

Gavin Grubb (right) became Crestview’s first ever district wrestling qualifier with a strong showing at sectionals. Grubb, a 106 pound freshman, finished third by pinning Spencerville’s Trey Hunter in 59 seconds in the third place match at the Division III Lima Central Catholic sectional. In addition, Lincolnview’s Dylan Hensley qualified for the district tournament by placing fourth at 132 pounds. The Division III district meet will be held at Troy. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent