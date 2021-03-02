On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s boys district and girls regional tournament basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live.

Tuesday, March 2

WKSD – Antwerp vs. Fayette (D-IV boys district, 5 p.m. pregame)

WKSD – Toledo Christian vs. Hicksville (D-IV boys, 7 p.m. pregame)

WERT – Columbus Grove vs. Lincolnview (D-IV boys, 5 p.m. pregame)

WERT – Ottoville vs. Crestview (D-IV boys, 7 p.m. pregame)

Thursday, March 4

WKSD – Crestview vs. Toledo Christian (D-IV girls regional, 5 p.m. pregame)

WKSD – Wayne Trace vs. Bath (D-III boys district, 7 p.m. pregame)

Friday, March 5

TBA

Saturday, March 6

TBA