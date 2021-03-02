Electric entities donate to CERT program

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — In collaboration with Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, the Robert P. Mone Generating Station announced that it has donated $500 to the Van Wert County Foundation, to be directed to the Van Wert County Emergency Response Team (CERT) program.

“The Mone staff is honored to support the efforts of the Van Wert County CERT,” said Plant Manager Dave Richardson. “We applaud the work of the CERT volunteers, who provide a critical community service.”

The Robert P. Mone Generating Station is natural gas-powered peaking plant, with a 510 MW generation capacity. Peaking plants are placed into operation when energy demand is at its highest.