1 sentenced, 4 others appear in VW Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

One person was sentenced while four others appeared for criminal hearings during a light week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Joshua Lesko, 32, of Ohio City, was sentenced to 150 days in jail on one count of violating a civil protection order, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Martin Burchfield gave Lesko credit for 82 days already served.

Also this week, Ashley McCarthy, 38, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin, each a felony of the fifth degree.

Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and a drug court evaluation in the case and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Thursday, April 15.

James A. Vibbert, 23, of Ohio City, admitted to violating his unsecured personal surety bond and his treatment in lieu of conviction program by failing to report to probation and failing to complete his counseling program. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case and Vibbert will appear for sentencing at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 26.

During a hearing held Wednesday, Sherri DeVaughn, 56, of Toledo, had her intervention in lieu of conviction program continued for six additional months.

Also on Wednesday, Mark Eberle, 42, of Van Wert, was denied limited driving privileges on his conviction for operating a motor vehicle while impaired following a hearing on his request.