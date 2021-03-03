1st UM Church announces Lenten services

VW independent/submitted information

First United Methodist Church in Van Wert is offering a time for people in the community to enter His house of worship for a time of meditation and reflection.

The church sanctuary will be open from noon to 12:45 p.m. while organist Gloria Wendel plays quiet meditative hymns surrounding this time of Lent. Lent is the season leading up to Easter where followers of Christ prepare through prayer and repentance.

Fridays at First will be held every Friday in the month of March. Anyone wanting to take advantage of this solemn time should enter the sanctuary through the brown Tower Doors on Central Avenue. Signs will direct people to the entrance. Those attending may come and go as they wish anytime between noon and 12:45 p.m.

A communitywide Good Friday service will also be held Friday, April 2, at 12:05 p.m. Local pastors and guest musicians will lead the service, while readings will be shared from the Holy Scriptures describing the crucifixion of Christ.

A procession of the cross will start at the YWCA on Cherry Street in Van Wert. Anyone wanting to join in the procession should be at the YW by 11:45 a.m. The cross will be carried down Main Street and enter the church during the service.

The entire surrounding community of Van Wert is invited to attend this meaningful one-hour service. Guest musicians include vocalists Jakob Schaufelberger, Joel Trisel, Mary Ann Falk, and Sheila Chilcote-Collins among others. Accompanists are Scott Turner and Annette Hoverman.

First United Methodist Church follows local Covid-19 safety protocol. First UM Church is located at the corner of Central Avenue and Jefferson Street across from Fountain Park. Pastor Chris Farmer is the lead pastor.