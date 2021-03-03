Heartland Patriots to have March meeting

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Heartland Patriots will hold their March meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 551 Center St. in Van Wert.

The featured speaker for the evening will be Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam, who will provide an overview of the organization, which works with existing businesses to help them meet their needs through workforce development, financing tools, and grant programs.

The VWAEDC also includes the Revolving Loan Fund, Van Wert Land Revitalization Corporation (land bank), PACE financing, the Business Advisory Council, Community Development Block Grants, and the CHIP program.

In addition to the overview, Adam will also provide information on a new robotics plant in Van Wert. The public is invited for attend.