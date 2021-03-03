YM provides devotionals for local seniors

VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA continues its mission to reach out to not only its SilverSneakers members but all community seniors. Spiritual Enrichment Director Brad Petrie has been hosting First and Third Tuesday Devotionals for seniors following SilverSneakers classes.

In the month of March, Petrie will be hosting a free Healthy Living Class that will help seniors focus on their physical, emotional, and spiritual health. This four-week class runs every Tuesday from 11-11:45 a.m. in the Senior Fitness Room at the YMCA. The first class will take place March 2 and run through March 23. Classes are open to all members and non-members at no cost.

YMCA offering devotional program for Van Wert County senior citizens. YMCA photo

In the month of April, the YMCA will continue to do first and third Tuesday Devotionals for seniors immediately following the SilverSneakers class at 11 a.m. in the Senior Fitness Room. This class is open to all seniors and SilverSneakers members.

To learn more about this program or for information on how to register, contact the YMCA at 419.238.0443. The YMCA’s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help develop a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way of Van Wert County.