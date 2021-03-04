Health District reports 17 COVID cases

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases since Thursday, February 25, for a total of 2,246 confirmed cases. The county currently has one known hospitalization.

To date, the health department has given 5,624 COVID-19 vaccinations. Watch media and news outlets for announcements regarding future vaccination clinics.