Van Wert offering youth baseball programs

The Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department is offering three youth baseball programs for the summer of 2021 – Little Sluggers, T-Ball, and Coach Pitch.

In a sure sign that warmer days are ahead, registration for youth baseball in Van Wert will begin later this month. There are three different divisions for childen ages 3-8. Photo submitted

The Little Sluggers program is designed for children ages 3-4 to learn the basics of baseball. Each athlete will learn how to throw, catch, hit, and run the bases. Practices for this program will start in June and will be on Tuesday evenings at Jubilee Park from 5 – 5:45 p.m. A t-shirt will be provided for each athlete and a $15 fee is required.

T-Ball is for boys and girls ages 4-6 to learn the fundamentals of the game. Batters will hit from a pitched ball with a “T” being used as an alternative. Games for this program will be held on Friday evenings at Jubilee Park starting in late May. A fee of $25 is required per athlete. Finally,

Coach Pitch is a more advanced program for boys and girls ages 7 and 8 to learn and develop skills. Games for this program will be played once or twice a week starting in late May at Jubilee Park or in Delphos. A fee of $30 is required per athlete.

To register for any baseball programs, please go to https://vanwert.org/parks-department/baseball-softball/ and print off a registration form. Completed forms may be dropped off at the Jubilee Park office located at 137 Gleason Ave, Van Wert, or mailed to 515 E Main St, Van Wert.

In addition, sign-ups will be accepted in the Jubilee Park office, Monday-Friday, between 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. with extended hours being offered on Tuesday, March 16, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The deadline to register an athlete will be Monday, March 22. These forms can also be submitted in the registration box at the Jubilee Park Office.

Payments can only be made using cash or checks made payable to the Van Wert Parks Department