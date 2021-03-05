Vantage Bd. hears COVID education, credentials updates

Vantage Superintendent Rick Turner speaks during a recent Vantage Board of Education meeting. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Governor Mike DeWine wants Ohio schools to submit extended learning plans outlining ways students can catch up academically from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner said his school has minimized those effects by operating a five-day-a-week, face-to-face model for the entire school year.

“It’s just been phenomenal how the staff and students have made all of that work, keeping everyone safe and being able to keep maintaining the learning, especially with our hands-on labs,” Turner said during Thursday night’s Vantage Board of Education meeting. “It’s important to be in school, so we’re very happy with that.”

Turner also said that, with the aid of Vantage’s practical nursing students, over 80 staff members recently received the COVID-19 vaccine in under 45 minutes. The second dose is scheduled to be administered Friday, March 19.

“Working with the health department, working with our nursing staff here at the school and with the adult ed. nursing students helping as well, the whole process has been very smooth,” Turner said.

During his report to the board, Turner also noted Vantage made a significant contribution to the number of credentials issued in Ohio last year.

“(Looking at) the number of credentials that were issued in Ohio last year, Vantage contributed just under two percent of the total number, which is a disproportionally large number for the size of our district,” Turner explained. “We’re very proud of the staff and the students and for our programs that were able to offer industry recognized credentials.”

Turner also gave a brief update on state testing, which will have some flexibility this year.

High School Director Mike Knott praised staff members for organizing, planning and operating Vantage’s recent virtual open house and he thanked student ambassadors who volunteered to show what they’re doing in labs to interested sophomores. Sophomore visitation days are scheduled for the week of March 22 and the priority deadline for applications is March 31.

Adult Education Director Kit Tyler noted the practical nursing program is accepting applications for next year and she said a CPR class will be offered to the public on Saturday.

A number of routine financial items were approved by board members, along with $10,336 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and another $79,074 from HEERF. Those funds will go to the Adult Education Department.

Board members also accepted a donation of $200 in memory of past Vantage Agricultural instructor Robert Moody.

The board approved a list of non-certified employees, including Dianna Ashbaugh, assistant treasurer; Anna Baker, superintendent’s secretary; Maria Diltz, assessment/enrollment coordinator; Alaina Ellis, high school secretary; Lisa Enyart, cook; Kyle Hammons, maintenance/custodial; Tabitha Maag, warehouse; Isaac McKanna, part-time custodial; Joy Miller, adult education evening secretary; Kendra Sentelik, adult education secretary; and Brenda Wurst, job coach.

In other business, the board okayed several tax abatement requests, also known as Community Reinvestment Area agreements, including 10 years, 90 percent for Trucent Renewable Chemicals, Van Wert; First Federal Savings and Loan, nine years, 90 percent; and Scott and Lindsey Poor, Van Wert, five years, 50 percent.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, April 8, in the Cup and Saucer, followed by the annual Vantage All Boards Dinner.