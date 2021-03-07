Cougar, Knight wrestlers fall at districts

Van Wert independent sports

Division II

NORWALK — Van Wert’s two remaining wrestlers bowed out at the Division II district tournament at Norwalk High School.

At 126 pounds, Killian Sudduth lost his first round match 16-9 to Hunter Drury of Huron, then ended his season by losing via pin to Isaiah Thomas of Clear Fork (2:07).

Macein Bigham won his first round match 8-4 over Eric Steckner of Beachwood, but lost his final two matches to Cameron Krueger of Clyde (pin, 2:23) and to J.D. Thom of Perkins (pin, 1:20).

Sudduth finished his season 22-14 while Bigham finished 32-10.

Division III

TROY — Crestview’s Gavin Grubb saw his season come to an end at the Division III districts at Troy, but not without a fight.

The 106-pound freshman went 2-2 on the weekend, landing him in the top eight. One of the wins was a 49 second pin of Columbus Grove’s Ethan Beam, which avenged last weekend’s sectional loss to Beam.

Grubb’s first win came via a 3:35 pin of North College Hill’s Pape Mbaye, and he finished the season with a record of 23-10.