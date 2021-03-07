Girls state, boys regional games set

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has officially released Girls Basketball State Tournament pairings along with Boys Basketball regional pairings in each of four Divisions.

Northwest Ohio will be represented by three girls teams – Crestview in Division IV, Ottawa-Glandorf in Division III and Napoleon in Division II.

Girls state tournament games will be played at the University of Dayton and the OHSAA will make at least 650 tickets available to fans of each school for their team’s semifinal and if necessary, state championship game.

The Athletic Director of each school will distribute the purchase codes for the school’s ticket allotment. Tickets for the Division IV and III state semifinals will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets for the Division II and I state semifinals will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Van Wert High School will host a pair of Division IV boys regional semifinal games along with the regional championship game.

Girls Basketball State Tournament

All games at University of Dayton Arena

Home Team Listed First

Division IV

Convoy Crestview (23-3) vs. Fort Loramie (27-1), Thursday, 11 a.m.

Waterford (20-6) vs. McDonald (23-2), Thursday, 2 p.m.

State Final – Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division III

Ottawa-Glandorf (25-2) vs. Apple Creek Waynedale (25-1), Thursday, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian (21-3) vs. Berlin Hiland (26-1), Thursday, 8 p.m.

State Final – Saturday, 2 p.m.

Division II

Dayton Carroll (20-4) vs. Napoleon (24-1), Friday, 11 a.m.

McArthur Vinton County (25-1) vs. Shaker Heights Laurel (20-4), Friday, 2 p.m.

State Final – Saturday, 5 p.m.

Division I

Akron Archbishop Hoban (20-3) vs. Newark (26-1), Friday, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (26-0) vs. Toledo Notre Dame Academy (16-1), Friday, 8 p.m.

State Final – Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

2021 Boys Basketball Regional Tournament Pairings

Home Team Listed First

Division I

Region 1

Lakewood St. Edward vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius at Norwalk High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Lima Senior vs. Toledo St. Johns at Norwalk High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Norwalk High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 2

Medina vs. North Canton Hoover at Twinsburg High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Mentor vs. Massillon Jackson at Twinsburg High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Twinsburg High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 3

Gahanna Lincoln vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty at Ohio Dominican University, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Westerville Central vs. Hilliard Bradley at Ohio Dominican University, Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio Dominican University, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 4

Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier at Princeton High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Elder vs. Centerville at Princeton High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Princeton High School, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

State Semifinals

Region 2 vs. Region 4 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/20/2021, 5 p.m.

Region 1 vs. Region 3 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/20/2021, 8 p.m.

State Final – at University of Dayton Arena, 3/21/2021, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Struthers vs. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary at Barberton High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Gates Mills Gilmour Academy vs. Youngstown Chaney at Barberton High School, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

Regional Final: at Barberton High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 6

Toledo Central Catholic vs. Akron Buchtel at Elida High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Shelby vs. Lima Shawnee at Elida High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 7

Columbus St. Francis DeSales vs. Chillicothe Unioto at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Vincent Warren vs. Byesville Meadowbrook at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Region 8

Dayton Chaminade Julienne vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe at Butler High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson at Butler High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Butler High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

State Semifinals

Region 7 vs. Region 8 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/20/2021, 11 a.m.

Region 6 vs. Region 5 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/20/2021, 2 p.m.

State Final – at University of Dayton Arena, 3/21/2021, 5:15 p.m.

Division III

Region 9

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney vs. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East at Twinsburg High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Creston Norwayne vs. New Middletown Springfield at Twinsburg High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Twinsburg High School, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Region 10

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Archbold at Elida High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Johnstown-Monroe vs. Collins Western Reserve at Elida High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 11

Worthington Christian vs. Wheelersburg at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Proctorville Fairland vs. Beverly Fort Frye at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 12

Cincinnati Taft vs. Anna at Butler High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Springfield Shawnee vs. Versailles at Butler High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: Butler High School, Saturday, 4 p.m.

State Semifinals

Region 11 vs. Region 12 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/19/2021, 5 p.m.

Region 10 vs. Region 9 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/19/2021, 8 p.m.

State Final – at University of Dayton Arena, 3/21/2021, 2 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13

Lucas vs. Warren John F. Kennedy at Firestone High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Richmond Heights vs. Bristolville Bristol at Firestone High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Firestone High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 14

Carey vs. Columbus Grove at Van Wert High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

New Bremen vs. Antwerp at Van Wert High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Van Wert High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 15

New Boston Glenwood vs. Grandview Heights at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Glouster Trimble vs. Berlin Hiland at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 16

Cedarville vs. New Madison Tri-Village at Butler High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Botkins vs. Newark Catholic at Butler High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final: at Butler High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

State Semifinals

Region 16 vs. Region 13 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/19/2021, 11 a.m.

Region 14 vs. Region 15 at University of Dayton Arena, 3/19/2021, 2 p.m.

State Final – at University of Dayton Arena, 3/21/2021, 10:45 a.m.