The awards keep piling up for the Crestview Lady Knights – Northwest Conference champions, Division IV sectional and district champions and now, regional champions after Saturday’s 65-35 win over Columbus Grove (see the Sports page for pictures and a full game story). The latest victory means Crestview will face No. 1 Fort Loramie in the Division IV state semifinals at 11 a.m. Thursday in Dayton. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent