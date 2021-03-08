JA partner honored…

Junior Achievement of Van Wert County recently recognized Jeffery-Mohr Family Dentistry for its commitment to being a Partner Level sponsor, which provides funding support for an entire programming series. JA of Van Wert County programming is performed by volunteers and reaches more than 1,500 students each school year, focusing on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness. “Whenever a community shows its youth that they matter and are important, the community and the youth will succeed,” noted Drs. Carl Jeffery and Jessica Jeffery-Mohr. Shown are (from the left) Dr. Jeffery, Dr. Jeffery-Mohr, JA Board member Kyle Holliday, and JA Board Vice President Whitney Sealscott. JA photo