L’view taking open enrollment requests

Lincolnview Local Schools will again permit students from adjacent school districts to apply and enroll in the district’s schools through “open enrollment” for the 2021-2022 school year. Applications are now being accepted through May 31 on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the time and date the application was received in the District Office of Lincolnview Local Schools.

Parents interested in open enrollment for kindergarten students needed to complete an application at kindergarten registration. Applications will be considered in the order received and space may be limited.

All applications (except for kindergarten students) must be completed and returned no later than May 31, 2021. Applications are available by contacting the District Office at 419.968.2226. Interested individuals may also stop in person or send a written request for an application: Lincolnview Local Schools, Attn: District Office, 15945 Middle Point Road, Van Wert, OH 45891.

All approved open enrollment transfers in effect for the 2020-2021 school year need to complete a new open enrollment application for the 2021-2022 school year. These applications will be considered before new requests are acted upon.