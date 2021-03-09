Leonard Joseph Jutte

Leonard Joseph Jutte, 80, of Rockford, died Monday, March 8, 2021, in Coldwater.

He was born November 9, 1940, in Fort Recovery, the son of August and Mary (Moeder) Jutte, who both preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Coldwater High School’s Class of 1959 and stayed in the Mercer County area all his life. On July 11, 1964, he married the former Betty Lou Homan, and she survives in Rockford.

Leonard worked at numerous body shops over the years and retired from EMS Body Shop in Coldwater. He was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Rockford, where he served on the Council Committee, the Building Committee, and taught religion for more than 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time at their place on the Big Auglaize River.

Leonard’s greatest joy was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Leonard and Betty had five children, Alan J (Donna) Jutte of Coldwater, Gary L. Jutte of Rockford, Duane A. (Vivian) Jutte of Mendon, Christina “Tina” (Troy) Miller of Van Wert, and Kimberly A. Blankemeyer of Delphos. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, August (Betty) Jutte and Aloys Jutte; four brothers-in-law, Raymond (Carol) Homan, Jim Clark, Dennis Homan, and LaVern Vagedes; and four sisters-in-law, Thelma Jutte, Jeanette Walls, Linda (Preston) Boardwine, and Betty Jutte.

He was also preceded in death by six brothers, Paul (Rita), Carl, Luke, Mark, Zeno, and Julius (Betty) Jutte; six sisters, Esther (William) Keller, Helen Vagedes, Mary (Ed) Nieberding, Luella (Delbert) Barga, Joan (Joseph) Schoenherr, and Adelheit (Arthur) Hess; a grandson, Timothy Jutte; four sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Jutte, Shirley Clark, Della Mae (Victor) Rosenbeck, and Evelyn (Jerry) Moorman; and one brother-in-law, Lowell Walls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for immediate and extended family only at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Immaculate Conception Church in Celina, with Father Ken Schnipke celebrant. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford. Those attending should observe social distancing and wear a mask.

Visitation for immediate and extended family is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 11, and from 9-9:45 a.m. Friday at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford.

Masses may be directed to a church of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.