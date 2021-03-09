Marsh Foundation to undergo transition

VW independent/submitted information

The Marsh Foundation has been committed to serving children and families for 100 years. Throughout the past century, the State of Ohio has often determined that facilities need to meet certain requirements and provide certain services in line with their licensing. This is once again the case, and The Marsh will transition from a group home facility to a Qualified Residential Treatment Program (QRTP).

According to Kim Mullins, executive director of Child & Family Services, this is simply a continuation of the quality treatment programs The Marsh offers children and families.

“This transition will enhance the services we offer,” Mullins said.

In preparation, the facility has already implemented additional treatment modalities such as a comprehensive day treatment program. Another full-time therapist has also been hired. In addition, The Marsh will transition to an all-male residential campus as of July 1.

“Our programming will not only feature an updated clinical approach, but we will also provide access to a 24-hour, on call medical professional,” Mullins said. “We are excited for this opportunity to strengthen our treatment programs. This more comprehensive approach will have a strong focus on familial engagement and reunification.”

The Marsh Foundation is proud of its history of success. Strong outcomes and positive influences on children and families have allowed the organization to establish solid relationships with a variety of agencies and referral sources from around the state. This affirmative reputation is encouraging as the agency transitions into this restructured programming.

“We are proud of the services we offer and the ability we have to help children and families. And we are looking forward to continuing these impactful services for years to come,” Mullins said.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages birth-17), adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members.