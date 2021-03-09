VW award winners

Van Wert’s girls basketball award winners were recently honored by head coach Hannah Phlipot and her coaching staff. Varsity team award winners (above) were Allison Schaufelberger – Cougar Pride Award; Kyra Welch- Most Valuable Player; Carlee Young- Defensive Award; Sofia Houg- Offensive Award & Heart and Hustle Award. All-WBL award winners (below) Welch – third team; Jaylyn Rickard- Honorable Mention; Houg- 2nd team and Young- Honorable Mention. Kayla Krites, Ellie Mooney, Lexi Barnhart and Debbie Jones were Coaches Award winners, and the entire team won scholar-athlete awards. Photos submitted