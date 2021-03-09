The Van Wert County Courthouse

Tuesday, Mar. 9, 2021

VW award winners

Van Wert’s girls basketball award winners were recently honored by head coach Hannah Phlipot and her coaching staff. Varsity team award winners (above) were Allison Schaufelberger – Cougar Pride Award; Kyra Welch- Most Valuable Player; Carlee Young- Defensive Award; Sofia Houg- Offensive Award & Heart and Hustle Award. All-WBL award winners (below) Welch – third team; Jaylyn Rickard- Honorable Mention; Houg- 2nd team and Young- Honorable Mention. Kayla Krites, Ellie Mooney, Lexi Barnhart and Debbie Jones were Coaches Award winners, and the entire team won scholar-athlete awards. Photos submitted

POSTED: 03/09/21 at 4:58 am. FILED UNDER: Sports