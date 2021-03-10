D-IV semis: Cresview vs. Fort Loramie

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview and Fort Loramie will square off in the Division IV state semifinals at 11 a.m. Thursday at UD Arena at the University of Dayton. Below is a capsule of each team.

Fort Loramie Redskins

Head coach: Carla Siegel (22 years, 464-118)

Previous State Tournament appearances: 1979, 1991, 1997 (2nd), 2006, 2010, 2011 (2nd), 2013 (1st), 2014, 2015 (1st)

2020-2021 record: 27-1, 12-0 Shelby County Athletic League, SCAL champions, sectional champions, Sidney district champions, Vandalia-Butler regional champions, No. 1 seed, Associated Press Division IV poll champions

Tournament scores

Sectional: beat Mississinawa Valley 74-7; beat Ansonia 91-18

District: beat Jackson Center 72-12; beat Cin. Country Day 50-16

Regional: beat Minster 47-36; beat Tri-Village 61-27

Points for: 1730 (61.8 ppg)

Points against: 689 (24.6 ppg)

Leaders: Kenzie Hoelschen 13.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg; Dana Rose 11.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg; Corynn Heitkamp 6.9 ppg; Caitlyn Gasson 6.3 ppg; Jadyn Puthoff 6.2 ppg

Notes: Qualified for the 2019-2020 state tournament; only loss this season was to Bath (55-33); prior to that, had won 46 straight consecutive games; held 17 of this season’s 28 opponents to 24 points or less; Coach Siegel has won 464 games at Fort Loramie

Crestview Lady Knights

Head coach: Mark Gregory (5 years, 85-37)

Previous State Tournament appearances: 1976, 1985, 2008, 2009

2020-2021 record: 23-3, 7-1 Northwest Conference, NWC co-champions, sectional champions, Defiance district champions, Elida regional champions, No. 1 seed

Tournament scores

Sectional: first round bye; beat Stryker 60-32

District: beat North Central 39-11; beat Ottoville 51-35

Regional: beat Toledo Christian 54-41; beat Columbus Grove 65-35

Points for: 1386 (53.3 ppg)

Points against: 1008 (38.8 ppg)

Leaders: Cali Gregory 14 ppg, 5.1 rpg; Olivia Cunningham 13.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg; Bailey Gregory 8.7 ppg; Laci McCoy 6.3 ppg, 6 rpg; Myia Etzler 5.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Notes: 2020-2021 losses have come to Spencerville, Fort Recovery and Bath; have won 13 straight games; attempting to become the first Van Wert County team to win a girls State Tournament game.