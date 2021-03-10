Robert A. Holloway

Robert A. Holloway, 54, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 7 2021, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

He was born March 7, 1967, in Lorain, the son of Earl and Norena (Cales) Holloway, who both survive in Lorain. On September 6, 2003, he married the former Lisa E. Mathews, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include his daughter, Karis of Van Wert; two brothers, Earl (Barb) Holloway of Lorain and Ken (Jasmine) Holloway of Loxley, Alabama; a sister, Laura Holloway of Lorain; and a nephew, Robert James Holloway.

Bob was crane operator working with Operating Engineers Local 18 out of Toledo.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Bill Thomas officiating.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave., 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851, or a donation of blood in Bob’s name to the blood bank of the donor’s choice would be appreciated.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.