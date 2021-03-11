Donald M. Farmer

Donald M. Farmer, 82, of Van Wert, died at 4:11 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2021, at Home & Hospice Care in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born November 11, 1938, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, the son of George Marshall and Laura Grace (Gibson) Farmer, who both preceded him in death. On November 15, 1958, he married the former Nancy Jean Raabe, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include his four children, Robert “Skip” (Cherrie) Farmer of Princeton, Indiana, Everett Farmer of Van Wert, Donna (Joe) Gregory of Gahanna, and Scott “Clint” Farmer of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren, Joel Farmer, Nicole Ross, Tony Gregory, Dustin Farmer, Nick Gregory, Zack Gregory, Caleb Farmer, Eli Farmer, Brayden Farmer, Reece Farmer, and Madelyn Farmer; five great-grandchildren, Paisley Farmer, Evelyn Ross, Allanah Farmer, Jensen Farmer, and Sean Gregory; and his cousin and long-time business partner, Robert Tomkins. Don was so proud of his family and loved each and every one of them.

Don was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Louise Storey.

Don was a Pennsylvania native, then moved to California where he attended Los Angeles City College and later earned a business degree at Los Angeles State College. He worked at the Los Angeles Central Insurance Company as a personal lines underwriter, then worked for Bell Telephone as a Yellow Pages salesman and communications consultant. When he moved to Van Wert, he owned and operated Mac’s Delicatessen, The Paint Bucket, T&F Development, and PAVE Advertising. He was mayor of Van Wert for eight years and also served several terms on Van Wert City Council representing the First and Second Wards and as a councilman-at-large. He later worked at the Van Wert Walmart.

Don loved the Van Wert community and worked hard for the betterment of the city and county. He served on the boards of the Salvation Army, Van Wert County Council on Aging, and Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, where he was a winner of the Ray Miller Award. He was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. He was a former member of the Northwestern Ohio Mayors Association, Community Improvement Corporation, Main Street Van Wert, Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Van Wert Rotary Club, and worked with the Boys Scouts of America.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Chris Farmer officiating.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.