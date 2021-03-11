Former mayor Don Farmer dies Monday

Van Wert independent

Local businessman and former two-term Van Wert mayor Don Farmer died Monday at a Fort Wayne, Indiana, hospice center. He was 82.

Former mayor Don Farmer during a Van Wert City Council meeting. VW independent file photo

Farmer, a Pennsylvania native, later moved to California, where he graduated from Fresno High School and earned a business degree from Los Angeles State College.

He later moved to Van Wert, where he owned and operated Mac’s Delicatessen and The Paint Bucket, as well as PAVE Communications.

Farmer served two non-consecutive four-year terms as mayor, from 2004-2007 and from 2012-2015. He also served several terms on Van Wert City Council, representing the First and Second Wards and as an at-large councilman.

In addition to his government service, Farmer was very much involved in the community, serving on the boards of the Community Improvement Corporation, Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Main Street Van Wert, The Salvation Army, Van Wert City Revolving Loan Fund, Van Wert Civil Service Commission, Van Wert Planning Commission, and Community Health Professionals. He was also a board member of the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, and had also earned the Chamber’s prestigious Ray Miller Award, and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert and a former member of Van Wert Rotary Club.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; four children, Robert “Skip” Farmer, Everett Farmer, Donna (Joe) Gregory, and Scott “Clint” Farmer; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be conducted this Saturday (see full obituary on the Obituaries page).