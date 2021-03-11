Postgame thoughts from UD Arena

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Here are some thoughts from Dayton after Thursday’s Division IV state semifinal game between Crestview and Fort Loramie.

Congratulations

Obviously it wasn’t the result that Crestview wanted, but congratulations to the Lady Knights and the coaches for making it to the 46th annual Ohio High School Athletic Association State Girls Basketball Tournament.

Bailey Gregory (left), head coach Mark Gregory (center) and Olivia Cunningham (right) answered questions from the media after Thursday’s state semifinal game. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Just four teams from each division qualified and Crestview was one of them. The players, coaches, families and fans should be proud of that accomplishment.

It’s a memory that will stay forever with everyone involved.

Dayton

Thursday’s trip to UD Arena at the University of Dayton was my first one and it didn’t disappoint.

UD Arena is a fine facility with fine staff and did a great job hosting the opening game of the State Tournament. The same arena is set to host the boys tournament next week and I truly believe both tournaments will remain in Dayton for years to come.

No. 1 for a reason

There’s no doubt about it – Fort Loramie is the No. 1 ranked team in Ohio’s Division IV for a reason.

The Redskins are senior-laden and experienced, fast and athletic, and deep. When Crestview cut the lead to 10-9 in the first quarter, it seemed like someone flipped a switch on Fort Loramie because from there, the Redskins quickly took control of the game for good.

Quite frankly, with all due respect to McDonald, I have a hard time believing this team won’t finish as state champions.

Three in a row

Fort Loramie has finished as the Associated Press poll champion for three consecutive seasons, an impressive feat.

Seniors vs. underclassmen

Fort Loramie started five seniors and brought more off the bench. Two of Crestview’s starters were freshman and one was a sophomore. All three are extremely talented, but there’s something to be said about senior experience.

Crestview’s two starting seniors

During the postgame press conference, senior guard Bailey Gregory talked about the Lady Knights making the state tournament.

“This has always been a dream of ours (to make the state tournament), Gregory said. “It’s hard to end it here but ending our season like this is a great experience.”

Senior guard Olivia Cunningham said when the season began, not many people gave Crestview a chance to qualify for the State Tournament, but added once postseason play begin, the Lady Knights were able to show they belonged in Dayton.

She’s right. Crestview just happened to run into the best team in the state. I have no reason to believe the result would have been different with any other opponent.

Good effort

Without question, Crestview played hard throughout the game. Fort Loramie was simply too much to handle.

Next year

Could Crestview be back in Dayton next year? It’s possible. Cunningham will be hard to replace, and others will have to step up and provide leadership like this year’s senior class did.

There are some excellent players returning for the Lady Knights and if everyone continues to improve, I have to believe Crestview has a good shot at returning.