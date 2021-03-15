Bob J. Galloway

Bob J. Galloway, 90, died unexpectedly due to a head injury from a fall in Bradenton, Florida, on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

He was born June 20, 1930, in Van Wert County, the son of Lester and Helen Galloway, who both preceded him in death. Bob graduated from the Ohio City Liberty High School in 1948, and married the former Virginia Hertel in 1950. After Virginia’s death in 1997, Bob married Joanne Wilson in 2000, and she died in 2014. In 2015, Bob married the former Darlene Sutton, who he had known well since the first grade, and she survives in Van Wert.

Brother Dick preceded Bob in death in 2006; survivors include Dick’s wife, Carolyn of Greeneville, Tennessee; two sisters, Phyllis Kline and Nancy (Tom) Sink, both of Van Wert; two sons, Ken (Shirley), of Worthington and Larry (Sandy), of Raleigh, North Carolina. In addition, Darlene’s son, Rick Sutton, and his wife Kathy, have been strong support for both Bob and Darlene over the past five years. Bob was also blessed with five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Bob was operating partner of Way Ellen dairy, beef, and grain farm for 14 years, then the plant manager at American Popcorn’s Van Wert plant for 31 years. He attended First United Methodist and Ohio City United Methodist churches, and was a board member of Van Wert Federal Savings Bank for 24 years. Bob was a member of Van Wert Rotary for 32 years, serving as president in 1979-80. He has been a member of Willow Bend Country Club since 1981.

While Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert are handling the arrangements, due to Covid protocols there will be no calling hours and a family service will be held, followed by burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City United Methodist Church.

