Pairings set for state boys hoops tourney

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released official pairings for the 99th annual State Boys Basketball Tournament.

Games will be played at UD Arena at the University of Dayton Friday through Sunday, March 19 through 21. Division IV and III semfinal games will be played on Friday, followed by Division II and I games on Friday. The four championship games will be played on Sunday.

The list of participants includes two teams from the Western Buckeye League (Shawnee and Ottawa-Glandorf) and one from the Northwest Conference (Columbus Grove).

Division I

Mentor (25-0) vs. Centerville (24-3), Saturday, 5 p.m.

Cleveland St. Ignatius (19-6) vs. Westerville Central (21-2), Saturday, 8 p.m.

State Final – Sunday, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Columbus St. Francis DeSales (18-7) vs. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (13-7), Saturday, 11 a.m.

Lima Shawnee (25-1) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (27-0), Saturday 2 p.m.

State Final – Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Division III

Worthington Christian (27-1) vs. Cincinnati Taft (16-4), Friday, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf (20-4) vs. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (14-3), Friday 8 p.m.

State Final – Sunday, 2 p.m.

Division IV

Botkins (25-3) vs. Richmond Heights (17-4), Friday, 11 a.m.

Columbus Grove (24-2) vs. New Boston Glenwood (24-2), Friday, 2 p.m.

State Final – Sunday, 10:45 a.m.