C’view announces preschool screenings

VW independent/submitted information

The district will hold a preschool screening for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year on April 8 and 9 at the Crestview Early Childhood Center.

Parents or guardians of children ​3 years of age by May 1 ​who are interested in having them attend Crestview’s Early Childhood Center may have their children screened for preschool for the 2021-2022 school year. Parents or guardians requesting ​open enrollment for their preschool student​ to the Crestview School District should also register at this time.

Parents can call the Crestview Early Childhood Center at 419.749.9100, extension 3000, to schedule a preschool screening appointment for their child.

On the day of children’s screening appointment, bring the following documents to complete the enrollment process.

Child’s original birth certificate

Child’s social security card

Child’s immunization records

Custody papers (if applicable)

One proof of residency document (bank statement, mortgage statement, lease

agreement, voter registration card, utility statement, or rent receipt) A post office box cannot validate residency requirements.

The following practices will be in place adhering with district COVID policies to ensure the safety of all involved in the screening process.

All teachers, staff, and adults will be required to wear a mask during the duration of the screening process.

All testing items and areas will be sanitized between students and adults.

Hand sanitizer will be utilized with students and adults when moving from station to station.

For additional information, or for questions, contact Early Childhood Center Principal Casey Dowler at ​dowler.casey@crestviewknights.com​ or 419.749.9100, extension 3001.