Tuesday, Mar. 16, 2021

C’view announces preschool screenings

The district will hold a preschool screening for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year on April 8 and 9 at the Crestview Early Childhood Center. 

Parents or guardians of children ​3 years of age by May 1 ​who are interested in having them attend Crestview’s Early Childhood Center may have their children screened for preschool for the 2021-2022 school year. Parents or guardians requesting ​open enrollment for their preschool student​ to the Crestview School District should also register at this time. 

Parents can call the Crestview Early Childhood Center at 419.749.9100, extension 3000, to schedule a preschool screening appointment for their child. 

On the day of children’s screening appointment, bring the following documents to complete the enrollment process. 

  • Child’s original birth certificate 
  • Child’s social security card 
  • Child’s immunization records 
  • Custody papers (if applicable) 
  • One proof of residency document (bank statement, mortgage statement, lease 
  • agreement, voter registration card, utility statement, or rent receipt) A post office box cannot validate residency requirements. 

The following practices will be in place adhering with district COVID policies to ensure the safety of all involved in the screening process. 

  • All teachers, staff, and adults will be required to wear a mask during the duration of the screening process. 
  • All testing items and areas will be sanitized between students and adults. 
  • Hand sanitizer will be utilized with students and adults when moving from station to station. 

For additional information, or for questions, contact Early Childhood Center Principal Casey Dowler at ​dowler.casey@crestviewknights.com​ or 419.749.9100, extension 3001. 

