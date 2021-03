L’view girls honored

Members of Lincolnview’s girls basketball squad were honored at the team’s recent banquet. Scholar-Athlete winners (above, clockwise starting in back): Kendall Bollenbacher, Zadria King, Makayla Jackman, Annie Mendenhall, Sami Sellers, Carsyn Looser, Annie Renner and Heather Beair. Special Award winners (below, left to right): Bollebacher (Offensive award), King (Defensive Award), Sellers (Lady Lancer Award) and Mendenhall (Lady Lancer Award). In addition, Bollenbacher (second team) and King (honorable mention) were honored for receiving All-NWC accolades. Photos submitted