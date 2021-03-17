Voter registration deadline announced

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections announces that the close of registration for the May 4 Primary/Special Election is Monday, April 5. The Elections Board office is located at 1362 E. Ervin Road and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the deadline.

Anyone not currently registered in Van Wert County or who has moved since the November General Election and has not changed their address with the Elections Board should stop by one of the following locations and update their registration: Van Wert License Bureau; Brumback and Delphos Public libraries; Department of Job & Family Services; WIC; Treasurer’s Office, Auditor’s Office, and Title Department in the Courthouse and the Board of Elections Office.

County residents may also register to vote or update their voter registration online at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/. Any questions regarding voter registration may be answered by contacting the Board office at 419.238.4192.