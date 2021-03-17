YMCA to have kids’ Easter Egg Dive event

VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County prides itself on creating environments that are kid friendly and Christian based for both members and non-members. Kids are welcome at the YMCA on Saturday, March 27, for an Easter Egg Dive Down Under from 10 a.m.-noon.

Kids are invited to the YMCA of Van Wert County for an Easter Egg Dive Down Under. YMCA photo

This free morning of fun will include crafts for all ages, an Easter Egg Dive in the pool for ages 3-10, Easter Egg Hunt for ages 1-2, and chocolate goodies to take home. Registration is required to attend this event and will close on Friday, March 26. All activities will begin promptly at 10 a.m.

For more information about this event or any other events, call Membership and Marketing Director Savannah Lamp at 419.238.0443.

The mission at the YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.