Carter VWFD’s ‘Firefighter/EMT of the Year’

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Firefighter Ed Carter has been selected the 2020 Firefighter/EMT of the Year” for the Van Wert Fire Department. This award is given to the person department members believe contributes the most related to several positive attributes.

Firefighter/EMTP Ed Carter

Carter is a firefighter and paramedic with the VWFD and has been worked for the department for 19 years. He sets a great example to others in all he does at emergencies and at the station. Firefighter/EMT-Paramedic (FF/EMTP) Carter is efficient, organized, and works hard to make sure everything is done right.

He is currently the senior firefighter for his shift and is responsible for management of junior firefighters when the shift officer is not available. Being a senior firefighter has given him the skills to work as a team with other firefighters, to lead other firefighters, and deal with stressful situations that occur during both fire and EMS situations.

Besides his firefighting and EMS responsibilities, Carter is in charge of ensuring chemical gas metering systems and Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses (SCBA) are tested and operate according to specifications.

FF/EMTP Carter also serves as a senior master sergeant for the United States 122nd Security Forces Squadron, 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne National Guard Base, Indiana Air National Guard. He is also quartermaster and financial officer for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 in Van Wert. He is custodian of all post property and is responsible for safeguarding its funds and property. His position ensures that veterans have a place for support and camaraderie.

“It is an honor to be selected for this award (and) it speaks highly on how you and your work are appreciated by other teammates,” said Fire Chief Jon Jones. “Our department is proud to have you as a valued member of our organization.”