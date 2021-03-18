County reports just 7 new COVID-19 cases

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, March 11, for a total of 2,266 confirmed cases.

Van Wert County remains a Level 2 (Orange) on the Public Health Advisory System, while there are no known hospitalizations at this time.

To date, the health department has given 7,907 COVID-19 vaccinations. The next walk-in vaccination clinic is Wednesday, March 24, from 2 to 6 p.m., at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. This clinic will be for those age 40 and above and those with qualifying medical conditions.

The health department is not making appointments at this time, as all clinics are walk-in only. The public can also contact Family Healthcare of Northwest Ohio at 419.238.6747 and Van Wert Family Physicians at 419.238.6251 to schedule an appointment.