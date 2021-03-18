Trinity announces 20th annual Southern Gospel Expo

The Guardians gospel group will headline this year’s Southern Gospel Expo at Trinity Friends Church. photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

The 20th annual Southern Gospel Expo is just around the corner. After Covid-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 Expo, music will once again fill the Family Life Center at Trinity Friends Church this year on April 9, 10, and 11.

Regional Gospel artist Trinity began this branch of its ministry after attending different music conventions in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Michigan and realized that Trinity Friends Church had the perfect venue with the Family Life Center to host a music convention. Through a great deal of prayer, hard work, and wonderful sponsors the Expo has continued to thrive for 20 years. From the beginning, it was the desire of Trinity to keep this singing convention free to the public and that has only been possible through the generous donations of the community.

The weekend will kick off on Friday, April 9, beginning at 5 p.m. with groups from Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia filling the Family Life Center with music. On Saturday, April 10, the first group will take the stage at 4 p.m. Both Friday and Saturday night, the Trinity Friends Youth group will open up the church food court approximately an hour before the music starts. The Gospel Expo is not only known for wonderful music, but also for the great food served by the youths.

On Sunday, April 11, at 6:30, the Gospel Expo will feature Trinity and The Guardians. Dean Hickman, John Darin Rowsey, Pat Barker, and Scott Mullins, collectively known as The Guardians, are a southern gospel quartet with a unique sound, tight harmony, and a passion for sharing the gospel through their music, with two Dove Award nominations, multiple No. 1 songs, and fan awards.

The Guardians were recently notified that “I Wish I Could Tell You” hit the No. 1 spot on The Singing News and SGN Scoops charts. The Lord has blessed The Guardians with an incredible journey since the group’s inception. Each member of the group brings a sincere commitment to glorifying Jesus Christ. Therefore, their mantra remains echoing John the Baptist’s words in John 3:30: “He must increase but I must decrease.”

John Darin Rowsey has also produced the last six recording projects for Trinity under the Willowood Label. The doors on Sunday evening will open at 4:30 for the Food Court, with gymnasium doors opening approximately an hour before the concert.

Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 N. Franklin St in Van Wert. The gymnasium in the Family Life Center can accommodate social distancing where necessary. Make plans now to attend the 2021 Gospel Expo at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert. For more information, follow Trinity on Facebook at “Trinity Music Ministries” for the lineup and other Expo news.