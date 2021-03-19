DD Board earns 3-year state accreditation

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities (VWCBDD) has been awarded a three-year Accreditation from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD). DODD awards an accreditation of either one or three years, determined by the number of citations issued during the review. The VWCBDD accreditation is effective from May 1, 2020, through April 30, 2023.

The accreditation process is designed to offer compliance support to county boards of DD and to support continuous improvement of services for individuals. The review team looked at all service areas, including early intervention services, which serve individuals ages birth through 2 years of age, and service and support administration, which are support services through adulthood.

“I am proud of my staff and their passion for supporting the individuals we serve,” said Superintendent James Stripe.

The VWCBDD vision statement is: People are valued, respected, and supported as they live, learn, work and participate in their communities. This is the objective for the work they do every day in Van Wert County.