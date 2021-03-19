Helen J. Poling

Helen J. Poling, 76, of Van Wert, died at 3:22 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Van Wert Health.

Helen J. Poling

She was born March 16, 1945, in Van Wert, the daughter of Donald Sylvester and Lois Catherine (Agler) Schaadt, who both preceded her in death. She married Lowell Poling, who is also deceased.

Survivors include her three daughters, Sherry (Chad) White of Geneva, Indiana, Dawnette Carr of Decatur, Indiana, and Kendra L. Allen of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Megan White, Andrew Vibbert, Donald Vibbert, Derek Poling, Brittany (Tige) Rider, Benjamin Allen Jr., and Jacob Allen; six great-grandchildren, Bronson Armenta, Charlie Vibbert, Orian Vibbert, Landon Vibbert, Tilly Rider, and Braxton Poling; and three brothers, Gale (Jackie) Schaadt of Decatur, Dale (Jan) Schaadt of Van Wert, and Joe (Shirley Ann) Schaadt of Missouri.

Helen was so proud of her family and loved each and every one of them.

Helen was dedicated to waiting on her customers at Balyeat’s Coffee Shop in Van Wert for many years. She always had a friendly smile, caring heart, and enjoyed the friends that she had made.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Robert Frake officiating.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.