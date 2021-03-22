Council prepares DORA legislation; OKs fence measure

City Law Director John Hatcher discusses an issue during Monday’s Van Wert City Council meeting. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council took the first step toward establishing a Designated Outside Refreshment Area (DORA) district during its meeting on Monday. Council members also enacted new fence regulations and introduced legislation to make owners more responsible for cleaning up after animals who defecate on other people’s property.

The six members of City Council at Monday’s meeting (Third Ward Councilman Steve Hellman had previously announced he would be absent) voted unanimously to have legislation prepared creating a DORA district. The district would include most of the downtown business area, including Fountain Park, and would allow outside consumption of alcohol in the district within strict parameters.

Discussion on Monday was on whether to limit the type of alcohol permitted to beer, or, if other liquor was permitted, whether different sizes of cups would be needed to differentiate between beer (larger cups) and wine and higher-proof liquor (small cups). Council came to no decision during Monday’s meeting, but plans to read the legislation the full three times before voting on passage.

Early response to the DORA district, in the form of letters and emails from several downtown business people, as well as Van Wert Health President/CEO Jim Pope and his wife, Mary, was positive, said Council President Jon Tomlinson, who received some of the input, as did Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price. Tomlinson emailed copies of correspondence received to his colleagues on Council.

If approved, a DORA district would need to be renewed annually.

City Council also unanimously approved an ordinance providing stricter fence regulations for city properties. While current fencing is grandfathered in under existing legislation, all new fencing — and any changes made to existing fences — needs to up to the new code.

Also Monday, Council members and city officials discussed conducting another Spring Clean-up Day, as was done in 2019. A similar event was planned in 2020, but was later canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019 event allowed city residents to bring larger items, such as refrigerators, stoves, beds, and other furniture, to the refuse transfer station without cost during specific hours on a designated Saturday.

After Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis brought up the idea, Council’s response was positive and city officials will now need to discuss the possibility with Young’s Waste Service, which owns the transfer station.

On the subject of trash, local resident and businessman Eric Hurless complained about the large amount of refuse — plastic bags and other trash — strewn around the Towne Center retail development.

“It’s an embarrassment and a big pollution problem as well,” Hurless said.

City officials decided to handle the issue in the same way they would code violations on private property.

Mayor Ken Markward and Health-Service-Safety Committee Chair Bill Marshall each spoke about legislation that would put more teeth in city regulations making animal owners responsible for cleaning up after their pets when they defecate on other people’s property.

The legislation, which was introduced on Monday and read for the first time, would include up to a $500 fine for those cited.

Marshall also discussed the problem of city residents leaving junk and other unused items on their porches, creating an eyesore, and the need to do something about cleaning up the situation.

During his report, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said city brush pick-up will begin May 3. He also talked briefly about legislation that would approve the final plat for expanding the Washington Place subdivision.

Law Director John Hatcher noted that he was changing his office address and would provide other city officials with his new office information, as well as release that information to local media.

Legislation was also approved allowing the mayor and Auditor Martha Balyeat to sign a partnership agreement with county officials to apply for Community Development Block Grant funding for local CHIP projects, as well as a measure allowing Fleming to contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation to purchase rock salt for the winter.

A measure was also introduced making the first angled parking space north of Central Avenue on the west side of Market Street a handicap parking space, while legislation was approved authorizing a number of supplemental appropriations in several city funds.

Also adopted was an ordinance enacting and adopting a supplement to the city’s codified ordinances.

During his report, Economic Development Committee Chair Jeff Kallas reminded businesses that the deadline for applying for COVID-19 financial assistance from the federal government is Wednesday, March 31. He also noted that the company that demolished the Home Guards Temple building will return to take down the front section that was left standing until a decision could be made on whether to renovate it or demolish it.

Council also scheduled a public hearing on a request to change the zoning of three parcels of land on John Brown Road from R-1 (residential) to B-3 (business) for 6:15 p.m. Monday, April 26.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 12, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.