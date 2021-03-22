C’view school board holds quick meeting

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education made quick work of a light agenda during a 20-minute meeting Monday night.

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said the district completed its second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic for employees, substitutes, and volunteers last Friday. A total of 65 percent of staff members received the vaccine, but Mollenkopf believes that figure is low.

Shown are (from the left) assistant wrestling coach Aaron LaTurner, Gavin Grubb, and head wrestling coach Jake Sawmiller. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“I really don’t feel that number is accurate, because some folks through age eligibility or choices with their own physicians chose to get vaccinated not as a part of the school district,” Mollenkopf explained.

She also noted COVID quarantines and isolations have trended downward significantly over the past two months.

A public hearing was held to consider input on the rehiring of the following retired employees: Jeff Bagley, Dave Bowen, Danille Hancock, Owen Pugh, Greg Rickard, Dave Springer, Diane Wilson, and Jim Wilson. No one was present to offer input.

The board also accepted the resignation of Athletic Administrator Matt Perkins, effective August 1.

In other business, routine financial items were approved, along with the district’s 2022-2023 school calendar.

Board members were also informed that Synergy Alternative School in Van Wert will be dissolved at the end of the current school year, and the board was told speech language pathology services will not be purchased through the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center for the 2021-2022 school year. The district will directly employ a speech language pathologist.

The board learned there will not be a seventh grade softball team this year, due to a lack of players, and board members were told Jackson Hemmelgarn will be reassigned to the position of high school math teacher, beginning the 2021-2022 school year. Hemmelgarn currently teaches at the middle school level.

Board members offered congratulations to the girls’ high school basketball team for advancing to the recent Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division IV state semifinals and the board heard from high school wrestling coach Jake Sawmiller, assistant coach Aaron LaTurner, and freshman Gavin Grubb, who became the first Crestview wrestler to advance to district competition. Grubb was 23-10 on the season and just two wins away from state.

“He’s the first kid to come all the way through the club with us, so this is very promising for what’s coming,” Sawmiller said.

A list of donations was accepted, including $300 from an anonymous donor for the girls’ basketball state trip; $500 each from Van Wert Vision, Kulwicki Hilton Insurance and Ohio Rubber Floors for the soccer program, and $1,000 from the Wren Community Chest for senior scholarships. The board also accepted a donation of two sprayers and disinfectant from Van Wert Rotary Club.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 19, in the multipurpose room.