Farm Focus offers ag-related scholarships

VW independent/submitted information

Farm Focus Inc. was founded in 1974 to promote agriculture in Van Wert County and the surrounding area. It is its continued mission to assist county students through a scholarship program that will enable them to pursue a degree in an agriculture related field.

Farm Focus Inc. is offering a minimum of three scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000 to high school seniors interested in majoring in an Agricultural related program at a university, college, or technical school.

In addition to seniors, full-time students already enrolled in an undergraduate program in agriculture are also eligible to apply. This also means that a successful applicant from previous years can reapply again this year.

Applicants must be Van Wert County residents, with a minimum grade point of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale. Scholarship funds will be submitted directly to the educational institution by Farm Focus Inc. upon receipt of proof of enrollment or a copy of a tuition invoice.

Scholarship applications have been sent to all nine area high schools where Van Wert County students may be enrolled, so contact a high school guidance counselor, or FFA Instructor for your scholarship application.

The application is available at the OSU Van Wert County Extension office at 1055 S. Washington St. in Van Wert or by email at FarmFocusScholarship@gmail.com.

The scholarship application is in a PDF file format and can be emailed or placed on a jump drive. Questions should be emailed.

All completed applications must be emailed, mailed and postmarked or delivered in person no later than April 9 to the OSU Van Wert County Extension Office.