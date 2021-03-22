ODOT asks Ohioans to not litter on roads

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — On average, Ohio Department of Transportation crews collect more than 400,000 bags of other people’s trash from along our roadsides each year. This effort costs all Ohio taxpayers around $4 million each year. Sadly, that time and money goes to address an issue that’s 100 percent preventable.

ODOT has produced a public service announcement in an effort to stop litter at its source.

The same men and women who pick up trash along Ohio’s roadways also perform other vital work like plowing snow, patching potholes, repairing guardrail, mowing grass, and replacing culverts. Picking up other people’s trash takes them away from those important jobs.

That’s why they’re asking for Ohioans to help by doing something most people learned in elementary school: Use a trash can.