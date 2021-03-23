1st UM Church sets Holy Week services

VW independent/submitted information

First United Methodist Church of Van Wert will be holding special services during Holy Week. Palm Sunday is this Sunday, March 28. Two services will be offered: one at 8:30 a.m. with a casual worship style and a more traditional worship service at 10 a.m. A children’s message will be offered at the 10 a.m. service and each child will be given a palm branch to take with them. Pastor Chris Farmer will be presenting the message at both Palm Sunday services.

Maundy Thursday service will be April 1 beginning at 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday is the Christian holy day on the Thursday before Easter and commemorates the Washing of the Feet and Last Supper with the Twelve Apostles. The service at First UM will include Holy Communion, as well as special music with Jeremy Laukhuf and a homily from Pastor Farmer.

The sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. photo submitted

First UM Church will host the traditional Good Friday service on April 2 beginning at 12:05 p.m. This is a community service that will include music, scripture, prayers, and a procession of the cross. The procession will begin at the YWCA on the corner of Main and Cherry streets in Van Wert, starting at 11:45 a.m., and will proceed down Main Street to Jefferson Street and then into the church. Anyone wanting to be a part of this procession should meet at the YWCA by 11:45 that morning.

Ministers from the Van Wert area who are participating in the service are Jim Burns of Liberty Baptist, David To of Trinity UM, Bill Watson of Pentecostal Way, Dr. Tom Kinnan of Trinity Friends, and Pastor Farmer.

Easter Sunday is April 4 and will be celebrated with two services at First UM Church. A casual service will begin at 8:30 a.m. and features special music from the Praise & Worship Band led by Laukhuf. Pastor Farmer will present the message. The second service will start at 10:30 a.m., one half hour later than normal, will feature traditional worship, and includes a brass ensemble with pipe organ and a message from Pastor Farmer.

The sanctuary will be decorated in traditional Easter lilies and other liturgical decorations. Both Easter services will provide staffed childcare, so feel free to bring the entire family to worship.

All are welcome to worship at First United Methodist Church on Good Friday and those who don’t have a church home are welcome to attend any of these special services.

First United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Central Avenue and Jefferson Street in the heart of downtown Van Wert, just across from Fountain Park. The church practices Covid-19 safety protocols.