Convoy woman named USF valedictorian

VW independent/submitted information

FORT WAYNE, Indiana — The University of Saint Francis (USF) in Fort Wayne announces that Crestview graduate Tommi Andersen as the Class of 2021’s valedictorian.

Andersen maintained a 4.0 GPA over four years of undergraduate study in the university’s Biology Pre-Physician Assistant Dual Acceptance program. Beyond the general education core and college biology, chemistry and physics, Andersen completed specialized courses in microbiology, genetics, mammalian anatomy and physiology, cell biology, virology, immunology, experimental design, biotechnology, and medical ethics.

In addition, Andersen completed a minor in psychology, selecting specialty courses such as abnormal psychology, health psychology, counseling, and cognitive neuroscience in addition to the generalist requirements.

The dual acceptance designation for the program refers to a guaranteed place in USF’s Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies program, in which Andersen intends to begin course work the Monday after the university’s May 1 Baccalaureate Mass and Commencement events, where she will be awarded her Bachelor of Science degree summa cum laude.

Outside the classroom, Andersen co-founded the Pre-Physician Healthcare Club on campus and is a member of the in the Pre-Professional Healthcare Honor Society. Off campus, Andersen has spent over 100 hours shadowing medical professionals (four physician assistants, a doctor, and an anesthesiologist) in various types of medical work such as sports medicine, emergency medicine, family medicine, orthopedic surgery, and cardiovascular surgery.

In addition, Andersen has collected over 1,200 hours of patient care experience as a patient care assistant (PCA), phlebotomist, and an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Also, Andersen is active in Big Brothers Big Sisters, Muay Thai fighting, sand volleyball, and as a kickboxing instructor and health mentor. In addition, Andersen has volunteered for many community organizations and events, such as the Fort Wayne Fitness Expo, Juneteenth Black Lives Matter Festival, Saint Mary’s Soup Kitchen, and USF’s Formula for Life annual 5K walk/run to support healthcare in Haiti, including medical, dental, and mental health and veterinary needs.