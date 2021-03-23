Man sought on drug-related felony charge

Crime Stoppers will pay people cash for information if it helps the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office locate fugitive James G. Weaver.

James Weaver

Weaver is wanted in connection with a Van Wert County Common Pleas Court warrant on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. Local residents’ assistance is needed in locating Weaver.

Those with information on Weaver’s whereabouts can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866 or Crime Stoppers at 419.238.7867. Those who have information about Weaver will not have to give their name or reveal their identity. If the information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay those providing the information up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!