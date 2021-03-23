VWCF matching YWCA empowerment program donations

The Van Wert County Foundation is matching donations for a new YWCA empowerment program.

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation has announced an innovative grant program that provides matching grant funding for the YWCA of Van Wert County’s Empowerment Program. This collaborative effort raises awareness and resources to the empowerment of women and girls in the community — building the future leaders of tomorrow.

“My department, formerly Health and Wellness, now focuses on empowering women and girls to help them become stronger, more confident, and regain control of their lives,” said YWCA Director of Empowerment Resources J.J. McClain. “We are kicking off new programming as certified One Circle Foundation facilitators and will now be offering free small group sessions for female youths (ages 9-18) and adult women.”

The Women and Girl’s Circles created by the One Circle Foundation (https://onecirclefoundation.org/) use evidence-based curriculums designed to foster strengths and promote resiliency through developing authentic connections. Recent community needs assessments in Van Wert County have identified issues in substance abuse, sexual activity, weight control, and overall mental health within these individual demographics.

Both organizations feel strongly that this programming is particularly relevant.

The Van Wert County Foundation is going to match dollar for dollar, up to $25,000, all donations that come in through this campaign, which will allow the YWCA to offer this programming free to all participants. Those interested in giving to this initiative can donate on the VWCF website www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org/give (select “YWCA Empowerment Program Fund”) or by sending a check or cash donation to The Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891, or the YWCA of Van Wert County, 408 E. Main St,. Van Wert, OH 45891.