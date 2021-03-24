3 appear for criminal hearings in CP Court

Van Wert independent staff

An Elida man changed his plea to a sex-related charge, while two others appeared for hearings on bond and probation violations.

Noah Johnson, 32, of Elida, changed his plea to guilty to one count of attempted gross sexual imposition, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation in the case and scheduled sentencing for 8:45 a.m. Friday, April 30. An unsecured personal surety bond was continued, with Johnson ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case.

Dustin Lehmkuhle, 31, of Delphos, admitted to violating his surety bond by testing positive for drug use, failing to report to probation, and failing to attend a drug court session. A further hearing in the case was scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday, April 15. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case.

Eliza Shaner, 20, of Van Wert, denied violating her surety bond and her intervention in lieu of conviction program by failing to report to probation, not having a valid address, and failing to report after leaving a treatment center. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case and another hearing will be scheduled.