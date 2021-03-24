Dee Ann Zimmerman

Dee Ann Zimmerman, 73, of Van Wert, passed away at 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born May 14, 1947, in Van Wert, the daughter of Russell James Burk and Minnie Elvira (Wooderson) Burk, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include her four children, Steve Custer of Van Wert, Bob (Nicky) Gonzalez of Scott, Jennifer (Andrew) Miller of Van Wert, and Brian (Penny) Zimmerman of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Hannah Vanette, Ciarra Gonzalez, Robbie Gonzalez Jr., Skylar Gonzalez, Logan Gonzalez, Erica Miller, Jared Miller, Paige Lavan, and Brooke Zimmerman; and a great grandchild, Lennon.

Dee was preceded in death by her two brothers, David Burk and William R. Burk.

She had worked at Teleflex/Pace Union as a molder and was a 1965 graduate of Van Wert High School.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, March 27, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Deacon Andy McMahon officiating.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.