Lancer cheer awards

The Lincolnview cheer team recently held its awards banquet to celebrate the 2020-2021 season. NWC Scholar Athlete certificates were presented to (above, first row, left to right): Kacey Stewart, Madison Coil, Madison Case and Kassidy Ringwald. Second row: Jessie Reynolds, Haylie Adkins, Madysen Glossett, Makenna Mason, and Jayde DuCheney. Special awards (below, left to right) were presented to Jessie Reynolds, Coach’s Award; Brook Hilleary, Coach’s Award; and Kassidy Ringwald, Most Dynamic Cheerleader. Photos submitted