Sandra E. Curtis

Sandra E. Curtis, 65, of Paris, Kentucky (Clintonville), died peacefully on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

She was born December 17, 1955, in Van Wert, the daughter of Bill and Audrey Chivington, who both preceded her in death.

She leaves behind two daughters and three grandchildren, Sara Mottinger Wood (Elijah and Niles) of Paris, Kentucky, and Nicole Wood Beasley (Madolynn) of Bardstown, Kentucky; two brothers, Randall (Ginger) Chivington and William E. “Billy” Chivington, both of Van Wert; and a sister, Nancy (Kevin) Jackson of Defiance. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and fur babies.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Curtis Jr.

A small Celebration of Life event will be held from 2-5 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Clintonville Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Tony Marshall officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to PAWS (Paris Animal Welfare Society) of Paris, Kentucky.

Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.