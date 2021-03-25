VWCS Bd. accepts resignations of 3 longtime employees

VWHS band director Bob Sloan talking about plans for the upcoming school year. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Three longtime Van Wert City Schools employees are retiring at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Dave Froelich, high school administrative assistant to the principal, is retiring after 29 years in Van Wert and 42 years in education, while high school guidance and career counselor Kerry Koontz is retiring after 34 years in Van Wert and 35 years in education, and high school science teacher Wendy Howell is retiring after 30 years in education, 24 in Van Wert.

Their retirement-related resignations were accepted during Wednesday night’s monthly Board of Education meeting. However, Koontz is seeking re-employment with the district, with a public hearing on the issue to be held during the April board meeting.

Stacey Snyder was hired as the district’s Education Management Information System (EMIS) coordinator, effective with the 2021-2022 school year.

During her report to the board, Treasurer Michelle Mawer said casino revenue along with general property and tangible property tax revenue came in higher than expected, and she said the district will receive about $3 million from the latest relief package from the federal government.

Mawer also said if state lawmakers pass the Fair School Funding Plan, the district would receive an extra $1 million per year.

Superintendent Mark Bagley said the school system saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases, most likely due to spring break, and Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton said 214 school employees received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 183 received the second dose.

“The reason that number isn’t the same is our second date butted right up to the last day before spring break,” Clifton explained. “We had people who were traveling and were concerned with getting that vaccine and then having a reaction while they were in-flight or traveling on the roads. Some people opted to reschedule the second vaccine.”

Those employees who delayed getting the second dose will have two chances to receive it in the coming days.

Clifton said the district’s energy saving program through Energy Optimizers is wrapping up and he told the board the Niswonger Performing Arts Center expansion project is continuing. He also said the district is pursuing an aggressive plan to add up to 20 defibrillators in district buildings.

Athletic Council representative Rachel White said a state championship banner will go up at Eggerss Stadium and she said plans are in the works to have state championship signs placed at four different entrance points to the city.

Board members heard a brief presentation from high school band director Robert Sloan, who talked about the challenges of band and the COVID-19 pandemic. He informed the board the band plans to return to Huntington University for band camp and he said at least for now, the plan is to go to Orlando, Florida from March 15-20, 2022.

The board later approved an intent request for the Florida trip.

The board accepted a list of donations, including $1,500 from Honda, $1,000 from Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, and $500 each from Vancrest Health Care Center and Vancrest Management Corp. for the Van Wert High School Robotics Club; $2,500 from Van Wert Health to purchase automated external defibrillators; $100 from the Van Wert Athletic Boosters Club to the swimming and bowling activity accounts; $500 from BKH Inc. to the high school principal’s account, and five disinfecting foggers and cleaner, valued at $220 each, from the Van Wert Rotary Club for each district building.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.